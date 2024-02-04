Why now is the time to address humanity’s impact on the moon
By Christine Daigle, Professor of Philosophy, Brock University
Jennifer Ellen Good, Associate Professor and Chair, Communication, Popular Culture and Film, Brock University
Liette Vasseur, Professor, Biological Sciences, Brock University
As space travel and lunar exploration becomes a near-future reality, we should consider the impact of human activities on the lunar environment.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, February 4, 2024