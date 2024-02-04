Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why now is the time to address humanity’s impact on the moon

By Christine Daigle, Professor of Philosophy, Brock University
Jennifer Ellen Good, Associate Professor and Chair, Communication, Popular Culture and Film, Brock University
Liette Vasseur, Professor, Biological Sciences, Brock University
As space travel and lunar exploration becomes a near-future reality, we should consider the impact of human activities on the lunar environment.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
