Elmo’s check-in: Iconic brands and influencer culture create a viral post

By Aidan Moir, Assistant Professor, Department of Communication, Media and Film, University of Windsor
Sesame Street’s Elmo recently checked in with users on X, asking: “How is everybody doing?” The post quickly went viral, with users sharing their personal issues ranging from stresses at work, the cost-of-living crisis to family problems. The post was also published at the end of January, which was Mental Wellness Month.

Elmo’s post garnered over 200 million views, 18,000 replies and has…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
