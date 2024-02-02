Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Quit Regional Bloc

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  West African leaders before an Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) meeting in Abuja, Nigeria, August 10, 2023.  © 2023 Abraham Achirga/Reuters On January 28, the three military juntas in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger announced they would leave the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a move that would limit opportunities for their citizens to seek justice for human rights violations. In a joint statement, the three countries accused ECOWAS of becoming a threat to its members, of being “under the influence of foreign powers,” and of betraying…


© Human Rights Watch -
