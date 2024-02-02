Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Another Niger Media Organization Suspended

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police officers on the sidelines of a march in support of the coup plotters in Niger’s capital, Niamey, July 30, 2023. © 2023 Djibo Issifou/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images The interior minister of Niger’s decision this week to suspend the activities of Maison de la Presse (Press House), an independent media organization, is the latest in a series of government actions to crack down on the press and free expression in the West African country. The minister’s January 29 decree also announced the creation of a new management committee for the media organization headed by…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
