Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How long might your dog live? New study calculates life expectancy for different breeds

By Angus Nurse, Professor of Law and Environmental Justice, Anglia Ruskin University
New research shows that certain breeds tend to live longer than others, and this could help potential owners decide which companion is best for them.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Afghanistan: Taliban’s crackdown on women over ‘bad hijab’ must end
~ How trophy fishing can have a sustainable future
~ Ear seeds: what are they and why have they been controversially linked to ME without scientific evidence?
~ Alberta’s new policies are not only anti-trans, they are anti-evidence
~ From throwing soup to suing governments, there’s strategy to climate activism’s seeming chaos − here’s where it’s headed next
~ Biden is campaigning against the Lost Cause and the ‘poison’ of white supremacy in South Carolina
~ American Fiction: scathing and accurate portrayal of the obstacles black writers face in publishing
~ Even many critics of the Rwanda deportation policy are missing the point of why it’s wrong
~ How the Universal Declaration of Human Rights can guide governments through the turmoil of 2024
~ Green Football Weekend: eight things grassroots clubs can do to reach net zero
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter