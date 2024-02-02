Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Alberta’s new policies are not only anti-trans, they are anti-evidence

By Corinne L. Mason, Associate Professor, Women's and Gender Studies, Mount Royal University
Leah Hamilton, Professor in the Faculty of Business & Communication Studies, Mount Royal University
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s anti-trans policies are likely meant to satisfy her base, but her government will now have to go head-to-head with the evidence in future legal battles.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Afghanistan: Taliban’s crackdown on women over ‘bad hijab’ must end
~ How long might your dog live? New study calculates life expectancy for different breeds
~ How trophy fishing can have a sustainable future
~ Ear seeds: what are they and why have they been controversially linked to ME without scientific evidence?
~ From throwing soup to suing governments, there’s strategy to climate activism’s seeming chaos − here’s where it’s headed next
~ Biden is campaigning against the Lost Cause and the ‘poison’ of white supremacy in South Carolina
~ American Fiction: scathing and accurate portrayal of the obstacles black writers face in publishing
~ Even many critics of the Rwanda deportation policy are missing the point of why it’s wrong
~ How the Universal Declaration of Human Rights can guide governments through the turmoil of 2024
~ Green Football Weekend: eight things grassroots clubs can do to reach net zero
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter