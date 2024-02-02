Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Premier League transfer spending has plummeted in January 2024 – an expert explains why belts have been tightened

By Christina Philippou, Principal Lecturer, Accounting, Economics and Finance, University of Portsmouth
Premier League transfer windows can be a noisy affair, with vast amounts of money being thrown around, as deals are made and players bought and sold. The summer of 2023 reached a record spend of £2.36 billion, straight after a high-spending January window before that (£815 million).

January 2024, though, has been eerily quiet, closing on just £100 million.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
