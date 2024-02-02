Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sexism permeates every layer of the music industry – new report echoes what research has been saying for years

By Laura Hamer, Senior Lecturer in Music, The Open University
The landmark Misogyny in Music report from British MPs on the women and equalities committee, published on January 30, shines an unsettling light upon the gender discrimination, sexual harassment and abuse which is rampant across the music industry.

The cross-party inquiry heard evidence from a wide range of witnesses connected to the music industry. The findings are deeply disturbing,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
