Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Body appreciation has been linked to better sexual and life satisfaction – here’s how to cultivate it

By Viren Swami, Professor of Social Psychology, Anglia Ruskin University
These days it’s hard to miss the body positivity movement. But love and respect for the body isn’t new and wasn’t invented by the west. Indeed, global research I’ve collaborated on has found that body appreciation is understood and experienced the same way all over the world – even if we did find large differences in levels of body appreciation between different countries.

But first, it’s important to understand what body image and body appreciation mean in psychology.

Body…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
