Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Four trends you’ll see in online election campaigns this year

By Katharine Dommett, Professor of Digital Politics, University of Sheffield
Over the past decade, social media has become an essential component of election campaigns. But in 2024, the options seem endless. With a record number of elections taking place around the world, how will digital campaigning look different this year?

1. TikTok is drawing a crowd


In 2024, campaigners have access…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
