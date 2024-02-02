Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An independent commission is racing to redraw Detroit’s voting maps under a federal court order − but the change may not elect more Black candidates

By Marjorie Sarbaugh-Thompson, Professor of Political Science, Wayne State University
Lyke Thompson, Professor of Political Science, Wayne State University
A panel of three federal judges ruled on Dec. 21, 2023, that a few state House and Senate legislative maps drawn by an independent Michigan commission violate the Voting Rights Act. Their ruling, which is currently under appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, says the maps dilute Black voting power in 13 Detroit area legislative districts…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The perils of extracting limestone in Nepal's Indigenous Chepang communities
~ How Myanmar journalists can help build a federal democracy
~ South Africa needs to manage migrants better. That requires cleaning up the Department of Home Affairs
~ Governments spend US$22 billion a year helping the fishing industry empty our oceans. This injustice must end
~ Masters of the Air: the real history behind the show’s black fighter pilots
~ Body appreciation has been linked to better sexual and life satisfaction – here’s how to cultivate it
~ Four trends you’ll see in online election campaigns this year
~ Meet your gut microbes: Lactobacillus brevis – a fermentation superstar
~ Students with disabilities often left on the sidelines when it comes to school sports
~ How can I get ice off my car? An engineer who studies airborne particles shares some quick and easy techniques
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS