Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cape Verde is the third African country to eliminate malaria: here’s how

By Tiaan de Jager, Dean: Faculty of Health Sciences and Director: UP Institute for Sustainable Malaria Control, University of Pretoria
Taneshka Kruger, UP ISMC: Project Manager and Coordinator, University of Pretoria
Malaria in Africa accounts for 96% of deaths worldwide. Cape Verde became only the third country in Africa to be declared malaria free this year. This is how they did it.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
