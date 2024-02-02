Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Labour’s £28 billion green investment promise could be watered down – here’s why

By Marc Hudson, Visiting Fellow, Science Policy, University of Sussex
Mathematicians will tell you that 28 is a perfect number; it is not proving quite so perfect for Labour leader Keir Starmer.

Starmer is set to make a “final” decision on whether Labour will commit to investing £28 billion a year as part of its green prosperity plan. The party hasn’t…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
