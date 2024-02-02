Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Türkiye: Ensure Accountability for Deaths in Earthquake

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A man beside the rubble of a building in Antakya, southern Türkiye, on March 6, 2023, one month after the devastating earthquakes in which over 50,000 people died and hundreds of thousands were injured and displaced. © 2023 Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images The Turkish government has an obligation to ensure that public officials responsible for thousands of defective buildings that collapsed in the February 6, 2023 earthquakes, are held accountable, Human Rights Watch said today. The earthquakes, which devastated Türkiye’s southeastern provinces, left more than 50,000 people…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
