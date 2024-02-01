Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NATO Climate Change and Security Centre of Excellence to open in Montréal: What does it mean for Canadian security?

By Ryan Atkinson, Postdoctoral Fellow, Defence Policy, Carleton University
Climate and environmental insecurity is set to grow in severity as the world warms. The upcoming launch of a new NATO climate change and security centre in Montréal aims to address these concerns.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Girls in hijab experience overlapping forms of racial and gendered violence
~ World News in Brief: Dozens killed in Mali ‘summary executions’, Ukraine update, civilian protection in DR Congo, Haiti human rights
~ Billy Joel is back for an encore − but why did he wait so long to turn the lights back on?
~ How dieting, weight suppression and even misuse of drugs like Ozempic can contribute to eating disorders
~ Québec’s teacher strike offers lessons on the urgent need to support public education
~ Gaza: UN rights experts condemn ‘killing and silencing’ of journalists
~ Green Football Weekend: how to make a Premier League club truly ‘sustainable’
~ 3 years on from coup, economic sanctions look unlikely to push Myanmar back to democracy
~ We are living in a ‘digital dark age’ – here’s how to protect your photos, videos and other data
~ In high-profile sexual assault trials, rape myths and the social status of the defendants can affect jurors’ perceptions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter