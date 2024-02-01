How dieting, weight suppression and even misuse of drugs like Ozempic can contribute to eating disorders
By Samantha Withnell, PhD Candidate, Clinical Psychology, Western University
Lindsay Bodell, Assistant Professor of Psychology, Western University
The demand for off-label weight loss drugs like Ozempic is concerning, because of the impact on weight stigma and the health risks of unsupervised weight loss, including developing eating disorders.
- Thursday, February 1st 2024