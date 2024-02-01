Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Green Football Weekend: how to make a Premier League club truly ‘sustainable’

By Leslie Mabon, Lecturer in Environmental Systems, The Open University
Whether it’s the controversy over Newcastle United being taken over by oil-rich Saudi Arabia or the social media backlash when top players take private jets to sign for a new team on transfer deadline day, the environmental implications of elite football are facing growing scrutiny.

At the same time, events like Green Football Weekend – on February 2-5 this year – show how football can change, and even be a force for good in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
