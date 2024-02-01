Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We are living in a ‘digital dark age’ – here’s how to protect your photos, videos and other data

By Esperanza Miyake, Chancellor's Fellow - Journalism, Media and Communication, University of Strathclyde
If you have grown up with social media, chances are you have taken more photos in the last couple of decades than you will ever remember. When mobile phones suddenly became cameras too, social media turned into a community photo album, with memories kept online forever and ever. Or so we thought.

In 2019, MySpace lost 12 years’ worth of music and photos,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gaza: UN rights experts condemn ‘killing and silencing’ of journalists
~ Green Football Weekend: how to make a Premier League club truly ‘sustainable’
~ 3 years on from coup, economic sanctions look unlikely to push Myanmar back to democracy
~ In high-profile sexual assault trials, rape myths and the social status of the defendants can affect jurors’ perceptions
~ According to Ireland’s constitution, a woman’s duties are in the home – but a referendum could be about to change its sexist wording
~ Air pollution: we recreated the deepest sections of your lung in a laboratory to understand how polluted air can affect your health
~ Irish referendum: how the Catholic church shaped Ireland’s constitution to define the status of women
~ Gaza: weaponisation of food has been used in conflicts for centuries – but it hasn’t always resulted in victory
~ The first Neuralink brain implant signals a new phase for human-computer interaction
~ Ukraine recap: Zelensky battles corruption and a major row with his commander-in-chief
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter