According to Ireland’s constitution, a woman’s duties are in the home – but a referendum could be about to change its sexist wording
By Laura Cahillane, Associate Professor of Law, University of Limerick, University of Limerick
On March 8 – International Women’s Day – Irish citizens will vote in a referendum on whether or not to replace the so-called “woman in the home” clause in the Irish constitution.
This clause, which dates from 1937, specifies that: “The State recognises that by her life within the home, woman gives to the State a support without which the common good cannot be achieved.” It goes on to say that: “The State shall, therefore, endeavour to ensure that mothers shall not be obliged by economic necessity to engage in labour to the neglect of their duties in the home.”
Originally,…
- Thursday, February 1st 2024