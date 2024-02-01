Air pollution: we recreated the deepest sections of your lung in a laboratory to understand how polluted air can affect your health
By Joshua Bateman, Postdoctoral Research Officer, Inhalation Toxicology, Swansea University
Martin Clift, Professor, Biomedical Sciences, Swansea University
Even today, in a world increasingly powered by renewable energy and clean technologies, air pollution poses a real risk to human health. In the UK alone, it is estimated to be responsible for 28,000 to 36,000 deaths every year, and can vastly increase the risk of developing many lung and heart-related diseases, such as asthma or lung cancer.
- Thursday, February 1st 2024