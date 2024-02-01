Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Taylor Swift is an antihero to the GOP − but Democrats should know all too well that her endorsement won’t mean it’s all over now

By Matt Harris, Associate Professor of Political Science, Park University
The idea that the Swift-Kelce romance is some sort of deep-state plot is perhaps gaining traction in far-right circles because it lines up with the political right’s broader agenda and beliefs.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gaza: UN rights experts condemn ‘killing and silencing’ of journalists
~ Green Football Weekend: how to make a Premier League club truly ‘sustainable’
~ 3 years on from coup, economic sanctions look unlikely to push Myanmar back to democracy
~ We are living in a ‘digital dark age’ – here’s how to protect your photos, videos and other data
~ In high-profile sexual assault trials, rape myths and the social status of the defendants can affect jurors’ perceptions
~ According to Ireland’s constitution, a woman’s duties are in the home – but a referendum could be about to change its sexist wording
~ Air pollution: we recreated the deepest sections of your lung in a laboratory to understand how polluted air can affect your health
~ Irish referendum: how the Catholic church shaped Ireland’s constitution to define the status of women
~ Gaza: weaponisation of food has been used in conflicts for centuries – but it hasn’t always resulted in victory
~ The first Neuralink brain implant signals a new phase for human-computer interaction
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter