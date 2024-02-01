Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

E-scooters are linked with injuries and hospital visits – but we can’t say they are riskier than bikes yet

By Milad Haghani, Senior Lecturer of Urban Mobility, Public Safety & Disaster Risk, UNSW Sydney
Clara Zwack, Lecturer in Physiotherapy, Swinburne University of Technology
The growing popularity of e-scooters has seen a surge in related injuries. They may not be more common than cycling injuries – but they may be more serious.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gaza: UN rights experts condemn ‘killing and silencing’ of journalists
~ Green Football Weekend: how to make a Premier League club truly ‘sustainable’
~ 3 years on from coup, economic sanctions look unlikely to push Myanmar back to democracy
~ We are living in a ‘digital dark age’ – here’s how to protect your photos, videos and other data
~ In high-profile sexual assault trials, rape myths and the social status of the defendants can affect jurors’ perceptions
~ According to Ireland’s constitution, a woman’s duties are in the home – but a referendum could be about to change its sexist wording
~ Air pollution: we recreated the deepest sections of your lung in a laboratory to understand how polluted air can affect your health
~ Irish referendum: how the Catholic church shaped Ireland’s constitution to define the status of women
~ Gaza: weaponisation of food has been used in conflicts for centuries – but it hasn’t always resulted in victory
~ The first Neuralink brain implant signals a new phase for human-computer interaction
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter