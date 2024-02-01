Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan Police Accused of Racial Profiling

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The plaintiffs in a lawsuit alleging racial profiling filed in Tokyo, Japan, January 29, 2024. © 2024 Ayaka McGill/AP Photo Three ethnic minority residents of Japan filed a lawsuit this week alleging that the police racially profiled them. The lawsuit against the Japanese government, the Tokyo metropolitan government, and Aichi prefectural government, alleges the three were subjected to repeated police identity checks because of how they looked. Each plaintiff is seeking 3.3 million yen (US$22,400) in damages and legal fees, and recognition that racial profiling is…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rogue taxonomists, competing lists and accusations of anarchy: the complicated journey toward a list of all life on Earth – podcast
~ Norman Jewison’s ‘Rollerball’ depicted a world in which corporations controlled all information – is this dystopian vision becoming reality?
~ Suicide has reached epidemic proportions in the US − yet medical students still don’t receive adequate training to treat suicidal patients
~ The last days of Woodrow Wilson
~ Why treason is a key topic in Trump’s 14th Amendment appeal to the Supreme Court
~ Supreme Court word-count limits for lawyers, explained in 1,026 words
~ Republicans and Democrats consider each other immoral – even when treated fairly and kindly by the opposition
~ AI can help − and hurt − student creativity
~ Are social media apps ‘dangerous products’? 2 scholars explain how the companies rely on young users but fail to protect them
~ Funding for refugees has long been politicized − punitive action against UNRWA and Palestinians fits that pattern
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter