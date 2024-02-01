Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rogue taxonomists, competing lists and accusations of anarchy: the complicated journey toward a list of all life on Earth — podcast

By Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Stephen Garnett takes us inside a scientific spat about how to govern the naming of new species. Listen to The Conversation Weekly podcast.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Sexualised’ Jesus causes outrage in Spain – but Christians have long been fascinated by Christ’s body
~ Ukraine war: corruption scandals and high-level rifts could become an existential threat as Kyiv asks for more military aid
~ Supervised toothbrushing in schools and nurseries is a good idea – it’s proven to reduce tooth decay
~ Halo effect: do attractive people really look less guilty? How the evidence is changing
~ Grattan on Friday: Albanese’s Stage 3 rework invites a wider tax debate the government doesn’t want to have
~ Spyware Targets Human Rights Watch Staff in Jordan
~ Alzheimer’s may have once spread from person to person, but the risk of that happening today is incredibly low
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Angus Taylor on tax and the economy
~ Italy’s Dodgy Detention Deal with Albania
~ China: Carmakers Implicated in Uyghur Forced Labor
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter