Supervised toothbrushing in schools and nurseries is a good idea – it’s proven to reduce tooth decay

By Zoe Marshman, Professor/Honorary Consultant of Dental Public Health, University of Sheffield
Kara Gray-Burrows, Lecturer in Behavioural Sciences & Complex Intervention Methodology, University of Leeds
Peter Day, Professor of Children's Oral Health and Consultant in Paediatric Dentistry, University of Leeds
Nearly a quarter of five-year-old children in England have tooth decay. In deprived areas of the country the proportion is even higher. And it isn’t just one problematic tooth – children with decay have, on average, three or four affected teeth. It’s the most common reason why young children aged from five to ten years are admitted to hospital.

© The Conversation -
