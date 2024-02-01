Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is Iran’s ‘axis of resistance’ and why is it uniting in fury against the US and Israel?

By Mariam Farida, Lecturer in Terrorism and Counter-Terrorism Studies, Macquarie University
The Shia militant groups operating in Iraq, Lebanon and other parts of the Middle East share political and ideological connections, yet they also have their own nationalist goals.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grattan on Friday: Albanese’s Stage 3 rework invites a wider tax debate the government doesn’t want to have
~ Spyware Targets Human Rights Watch Staff in Jordan
~ Alzheimer’s may have once spread from person to person, but the risk of that happening today is incredibly low
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Angus Taylor on tax and the economy
~ Italy’s Dodgy Detention Deal with Albania
~ China: Carmakers Implicated in Uyghur Forced Labor
~ Hong Kong’s homegrown security law seeks to define ‘state secrets’ along China’s legislative line
~ Labor is in power - but the Coalition still attracts the most money
~ Nine was slammed for ‘AI editing’ a Victorian MP’s dress. How can news media use AI responsibly?
~ Why don’t people care about Australia’s native rodents? The problem could be their ugly names
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter