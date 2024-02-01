Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: Albanese’s Stage 3 rework invites a wider tax debate the government doesn’t want to have

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Anthony Albanese might not be Labor’s strongest policy innovator but as a tactician, he’s as shrewd as they come.

Hence his small target strategy in 2022, a contrast with Bill Shorten’s policy overreach in 2019. Ahead of the Dunkley byelection, Albanese’s rework of the Stage 3 tax cuts is calculated boldness.

Peter Dutton isn’t too bad at tactics either, and the two are presently in the cat-and-mouse phase of their battle over the changes. Dutton won’t yet declare the opposition’s stand on the government’s package, trying to keep attention on Albanese’s broken promise.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Spyware Targets Human Rights Watch Staff in Jordan
~ Alzheimer’s may have once spread from person to person, but the risk of that happening today is incredibly low
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Angus Taylor on tax and the economy
~ Italy’s Dodgy Detention Deal with Albania
~ China: Carmakers Implicated in Uyghur Forced Labor
~ Hong Kong’s homegrown security law seeks to define ‘state secrets’ along China’s legislative line
~ What is Iran’s ‘axis of resistance’ and why is it uniting in fury against the US and Israel?
~ Labor is in power - but the Coalition still attracts the most money
~ Nine was slammed for ‘AI editing’ a Victorian MP’s dress. How can news media use AI responsibly?
~ Why don’t people care about Australia’s native rodents? The problem could be their ugly names
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter