Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Italy’s Dodgy Detention Deal with Albania

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama (L) and Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni shake hands after the signing of a memorandum of understanding on migrant detention centers during a meeting in Rome, Italy, November 6, 2023. © 2023 Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP Photo Italy's detention deal with Albania breaches international law and is abusive in many aspects, including by potentially creating legal limbo for vulnerable people. Yet, the plan—to detain in Albania people interdicted or rescued by Italy in the Mediterranean Sea—looks set to go ahead. On January 29, the Albanian…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
