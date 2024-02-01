Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Carmakers Implicated in Uyghur Forced Labor

By Human Rights Watch
Play Video Read a text description of this video VOICEOVER: Do you have a car?   If so, then parts of your car could be made with forced labor from China.  Let's explain how.  The first thing you need to know is that factories in China make the most cars in the world. Major brands such as General Motors, Tesla, BYD, Toyota, and Volkswagen manufacture and sell cars in China.   Factories in China are also increasingly exporting cars and car parts to global markets.  So where does the forced labor come in?   Well, almost 10 percent of the world’s aluminum, a key material for car making, is produced…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Alzheimer’s may have once spread from person to person, but the risk of that happening today is incredibly low
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Angus Taylor on tax and the economy
~ Italy’s Dodgy Detention Deal with Albania
~ Hong Kong’s homegrown security law seeks to define ‘state secrets’ along China’s legislative line
~ Nine was slammed for ‘AI editing’ a Victorian MP’s dress. How can news media use AI responsibly?
~ Why don’t people care about Australia’s native rodents? The problem could be their ugly names
~ Godzilla Minus One offers an insight into the complexity of Japan’s war memories
~ As more money is flagged for WA schools, what does ‘fully funded’ really mean?
~ Taylor Swift deepfakes: new technologies have long been weaponised against women. The solution involves us all
~ What is Iran’s ‘axis of resistance’ and why are these groups uniting to attack the US and Israel?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter