Taylor Swift deepfakes: new technologies have long been weaponised against women. The solution involves us all
By Nicola Henry, Professor & Australian Research Council Future Fellow, Social and Global Studies Centre, RMIT University
Alice Witt, Research Fellow, Social and Global Studies Centre, RMIT University
There’s nothing surprising about the fake explicit images going viral. It happens to women celebrities frequently – but anyone can be targeted.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 31, 2024