Don’t lower the price: 3 more effective ways to reduce the costs of smoking
By Janet Hoek, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
Andrew Waa, Lecturer in Public Health, University of Otago
Richard Edwards, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
If the government is serious about reducing the cost of smoking, it should stick with Labour’s smokefree legislation rather than freezing the price of smoked tobacco products.
- Wednesday, January 31, 2024