How the weird and wonderful microbes in wastewater can make our cities more sustainable

By Christian Krohn, Postoctoral Researcher, School of Science, RMIT University
Much like our gut microbes, the community of microbes used to process human waste must be healthy to do the job well. Monitoring the DNA in waste sludge can help us ensure the system stays healthy.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
