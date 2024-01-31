Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Who was Narcissus?

By Marguerite Johnson, Honorary Professor, The University of Queensland
The myth of Narcissus – the beautiful youth who fell in love with his own reflection – has inspired poets, artists and psychoanalysts.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fear of ageing is really a fear of the unknown – and modern society is making things worse
~ Don’t lower the price: 3 more effective ways to reduce the costs of smoking
~ How the weird and wonderful microbes in wastewater can make our cities more sustainable
~ The promised big hits, sure disappointments, and hidden indie gems we’ll get from Hollywood in 2024
~ A new government inquiry will examine women’s pain and treatment. How and why is it different?
~ Virtual reality grooming is an increasing danger. How can parents keep children safe?
~ Will abortion be the issue that swings the 2024 US presidential election?
~ Sammy Yatim inquest: Speaking for the dead, or a Toronto police marketing campaign?
~ Sudan Conflict Fuels World’s Largest Internal Displacement
~ Gaza: Suspending UNRWA Aid Risks Hastening Famine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter