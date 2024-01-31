Early humans reached northwest Europe 45,000 years ago, new research shows
By Geoffrey Smith, Researcher, University of Kent
Dorothea Mylopotamitaki, Doctorante, Centre interdisciplinaire de recherche en biologie (CIRB), Collège de France
Karen Ruebens, Researcher, Paléaoanthropologie, CIRB, Collège de France
Marcel Weiss, Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg
New discoveries of bone fragments at Ranis cave in Germany prove the early presence of cold-adapted Homo sapiens in northern Europe
