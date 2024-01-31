Suffering in silence: Men’s and boys’ mental health are still overlooked in sport
By Michael Kehler, Werklund Research Professor, Masculinities Studies, University of Calgary
Gabriel Knott-Fayle, Postdoctoral Scholar of Masculinities Studies in Education, University of Calgary
We are witnessing an overdue shift towards normalizing male athletes seeking help and gradually speaking more openly and vulnerably about mental health.
- Wednesday, January 31, 2024