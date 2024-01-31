Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Instapoetry is successful and there’s nothing wrong with that

By Rafael Mendes Silva, PhD Candidate, Latin American Studies, Trinity College Dublin
It looks like this:

words of encouragement
or about love
divided into stanzas
signed off
with the poet’s name

Instagram poetry has made writers like Rupi Kaur and Donna Ashworth rise to stardom, amassing thousands of followers and earning them quite a bit of money.

As a subgenre of poetry, it combines self-help, reflections on romantic relationships, identity and plain language…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
