Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan Again Calls Out Chinese Government’s Rights Abuses

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Chen Xu, China’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, at the UN headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, January 23, 2024.  © 2024 Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP Photo Last week, during China’s fourth Universal Periodic Review (UPR) at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Japan expressed “concern about the human rights situation in China” and recommended that Beijing “protect the rights of the minorities, including Tibetans and Uyghurs … guarantee the fundamental rights and freedom under the Hong Kong basic law and improve the one-country two systems.”…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ghanaians’ reactions to the UK loaning back treasures it looted from them
~ Why monkeys attack people – a primate expert explains
~ How climate activists finally seized the issue of adaptation in 2023
~ Early humans reached northwest Europe 45,000 years ago, new research shows
~ Taylor Swift deepfakes: a legal case from the singer could help other victims of AI pornography
~ Super Bowl ads: It’s getting harder for commercials to score with consumers
~ Brigid’s Day: how a festival of fire and fertility connects Christian Ireland with its pagan past
~ Suffering in silence: Men’s and boys’ mental health are still overlooked in sport
~ Fear of ageing is really a fear of the unknown - and modern society is making things worse
~ How the social structures of Nazi Germany created a bystander society
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter