China: Religious Regulations Tighten for Uyghurs

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Over 5000 students pledge loyalty to the “Motherland” in a July mass ceremony in Hotan, Xinjiang. © Hotan Prefecture state television (New York) – The Chinese government’s revised regulations in the Xinjiang region tighten controls over the religious practices of the predominantly Muslim ethnic Uyghurs, Human Rights Watch said today. The revisions, effective February 1, 2024, focus on “Sinicizing” religions, a government priority under President Xi Jinping since 2016 to make places of worship and religious teachings better reflect Han Chinese culture and Chinese Communist…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
