Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Houthi militant attacks in the Red Sea raise fears of Somali piracy resurgence

By Samuel Oyewole, Lecturer, Political Science, Federal University, Oye Ekiti
Renewed attacks on ships by suspected Somali pirates since November 2023 have fuelled fear of a new threat of piracy off the east coast of Africa.

The area at risk stretches from the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean. At least four ships have been hijackedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Celebrities, celebration, and a touch of controversy at the Jamaica premiere of the Marley biopic ‘One Love’
~ Could the Caribbean bridge the gap between culture and sustainability?
~ What inner speech is, and why philosophy is waking up to it
~ What Americans can learn from Danish masculinity
~ Teens on social media need both protection and privacy – AI could help get the balance right
~ Eating disorders are the most lethal mental health conditions – reconnecting with internal body sensations can help reduce self-harm
~ This course examines how conflicts arise over borders
~ How Black male college athletes deal with anti-Black stereotypes on campus
~ More than a year after the death of an environmental activist, questions remain on the dangerousness of the Stop Cop City movement near Atlanta
~ ‘Jaws’ portrayed sharks as monsters 50 years ago, but it also inspired a generation of shark scientists
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter