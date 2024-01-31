Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

This course examines how conflicts arise over borders

By Nita Prasad, Professor of History, Quinnipiac University
Uncommon Courses is an occasional series from The Conversation U.S. highlighting unconventional approaches to teaching.

Title of course:


Borders and Battles: The Historical Roots of Geopolitical Conflict

What prompted the idea for the course?


I got the idea for the course when I noticed that all of the other history courses I taught – on India, the Middle East and the British Empire – featured major border conflicts. These conflicts arose from a variety of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Celebrities, celebration, and a touch of controversy at the Jamaica premiere of the Marley biopic ‘One Love’
~ Could the Caribbean bridge the gap between culture and sustainability?
~ What inner speech is, and why philosophy is waking up to it
~ Houthi militant attacks in the Red Sea raise fears of Somali piracy resurgence
~ What Americans can learn from Danish masculinity
~ Teens on social media need both protection and privacy – AI could help get the balance right
~ Eating disorders are the most lethal mental health conditions – reconnecting with internal body sensations can help reduce self-harm
~ How Black male college athletes deal with anti-Black stereotypes on campus
~ More than a year after the death of an environmental activist, questions remain on the dangerousness of the Stop Cop City movement near Atlanta
~ ‘Jaws’ portrayed sharks as monsters 50 years ago, but it also inspired a generation of shark scientists
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter