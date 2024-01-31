South African marriage ruling is a win for divorcees and surviving spouses: it guides the sharing of their assets
By Waheeda Amien, Professor of Legal Pluralism, Religious Family Laws, and Human Rights, University of Cape Town
South Africa’s Constitutional Court has fundamentally changed the country’s marriage law, making it fairer to people who are married “out of community of property” when their marriages end. In these marriages, the estates of spouses are kept separate. They do not combine what they own into a joint estate.
The change applies to people who got married after 1 November 1984 when their marriages end in divorce; or who got married before or after 1 November 1984 and whose marriages end in death.
The apex court’s judgment of 10 October 2023, in the case of
© The Conversation
