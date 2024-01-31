Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: with a tanking economy and an election in weeks, the Islamic Republic tries to rally support by acting tough

By Scott Lucas, Professor of International Politics, Clinton Institute, University College Dublin
Facing a parliamentary election in March, the Islamic Republic is trying to distract attention away from its economic woes with a show of strength.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ French tractor protests are the latest rebellion of EU farmers against unfair competition and red tape – will their strategy pay off?
~ Young dads are painted as feckless or absent – but they’re working to change perceptions
~ Why monkeys attack people - a primate expert explains
~ Empathic doctors have more satisfied patients – new study
~ Oil firms forced to consider full climate effects of new drilling, following landmark Norwegian court ruling
~ Turkey's sweet F-16s deal
~ The 7 new graphs that show inflation falling back to earth
~ India: Violence Marks Ram Temple Inauguration
~ Could World Court Address Women’s Rights in Afghanistan?
~ The true cost of Japan’s Linear bullet train
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter