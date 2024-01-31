Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Young dads are painted as feckless or absent – but they’re working to change perceptions

By Anna Tarrant, Professor of Sociology, University of Lincoln
Linzi Ladlow, Research Fellow in Family Research, University of Lincoln
For young dads – those aged 25 or younger – sharing the news of their fatherhood may be more likely to bring raised eyebrows than congratulations.

Young dads are often portrayed as irresponsible, absent or as “deadbeat dads”. But our research has found that even when pregnancies are unplanned, the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ French tractor protests are the latest rebellion of EU farmers against unfair competition and red tape – will their strategy pay off?
~ Iran: with a tanking economy and an election in weeks, the Islamic Republic tries to rally support by acting tough
~ Why monkeys attack people - a primate expert explains
~ Empathic doctors have more satisfied patients – new study
~ Oil firms forced to consider full climate effects of new drilling, following landmark Norwegian court ruling
~ Turkey's sweet F-16s deal
~ The 7 new graphs that show inflation falling back to earth
~ India: Violence Marks Ram Temple Inauguration
~ Could World Court Address Women’s Rights in Afghanistan?
~ The true cost of Japan’s Linear bullet train
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter