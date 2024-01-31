Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why monkeys attack people - a primate expert explains

By Tracie McKinney, Senior Lecturer in Biological Anthropology, University of South Wales
Wildlife tourism thrives on our fascination with animals and primates are particularly attractive animals to tourists. With their human-like faces, complex family dynamics and acrobatic antics, they are a joy to behold.

But recent stories have emerged that portray monkeys in a more sinister light. Reports of “monkey attacks”, “devil monkeys”,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ French tractor protests are the latest rebellion of EU farmers against unfair competition and red tape – will their strategy pay off?
~ Iran: with a tanking economy and an election in weeks, the Islamic Republic tries to rally support by acting tough
~ Young dads are painted as feckless or absent – but they’re working to change perceptions
~ Empathic doctors have more satisfied patients – new study
~ Oil firms forced to consider full climate effects of new drilling, following landmark Norwegian court ruling
~ Turkey's sweet F-16s deal
~ The 7 new graphs that show inflation falling back to earth
~ India: Violence Marks Ram Temple Inauguration
~ Could World Court Address Women’s Rights in Afghanistan?
~ The true cost of Japan’s Linear bullet train
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter