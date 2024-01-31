Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Oil firms forced to consider full climate effects of new drilling, following landmark Norwegian court ruling

By Daria Shapovalova, Senior Lecturer in Energy Law, University of Aberdeen, University of Aberdeen
Norway’s district court in Oslo recently made a decision on fossil fuels that deserves the attention of every person concerned about climate change.

This ruling, which compels energy firms to account for the industry’s entire carbon footprint, could change the way oil and gas licenses are awarded in Norway – and inspire similar legal challenges to fossil fuel production in other countries.

The district court judge…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ French tractor protests are the latest rebellion of EU farmers against unfair competition and red tape – will their strategy pay off?
~ Iran: with a tanking economy and an election in weeks, the Islamic Republic tries to rally support by acting tough
~ Young dads are painted as feckless or absent – but they’re working to change perceptions
~ Why monkeys attack people - a primate expert explains
~ Empathic doctors have more satisfied patients – new study
~ Turkey's sweet F-16s deal
~ The 7 new graphs that show inflation falling back to earth
~ India: Violence Marks Ram Temple Inauguration
~ Could World Court Address Women’s Rights in Afghanistan?
~ The true cost of Japan’s Linear bullet train
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter