Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Could World Court Address Women’s Rights in Afghanistan?

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women gather to demand their rights under Taliban rule during a protest in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 3, 2021. © 2021 Wali Sabawoon/AP Photo International attention has focused in recent weeks on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, as the United Nations’ highest judicial body heard South Africa’s case alleging that Israel is violating the 1948 Genocide Convention in Gaza. While a decision on the merits will likely take years, on January 26 the court issued provisional measures that include requiring Israel to prevent genocide against Palestinians…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The 7 new graphs that show inflation falling back to earth
~ India: Violence Marks Ram Temple Inauguration
~ The true cost of Japan’s Linear bullet train
~ Myanmar: New data suggests military still importing fuel for deadly air strikes despite sanctions
~ ‘Looksmaxxing’ is the disturbing TikTok trend turning young men into incels
~ Measles is on the rise around the world – we can’t let vaccination rates falter
~ Turns out the viral ‘Sleepy Girl Mocktail’ is backed by science. Should you try it?
~ How a ‘turn it off’ approach to energy conservation could benefit Canada, and the planet
~ A 365-million-year-old fish with an extreme underbite showcases vertebrate diversity
~ We once killed 600,000 koalas in a year. Now they’re Australia’s ‘teddy bears’. What changed?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter