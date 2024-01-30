Tolerance.ca
A 365-million-year-old fish with an extreme underbite showcases vertebrate diversity

By Melina Jobbins, Researcher, Evolutionary Biology, University of Zurich
Christian Klug, Professor, Curator of the Palaentological Museum, University of Zurich
Martin Rücklin, Research group leader, Naturalis Biodiversity Center and Senior researcher, Instituut Biologie Leiden, Leiden University
What paleontologists had believed to be spiny fins turned out to be elongated jaws. New examination of fossils that were 365 million years old revealed a fish with a remarkable lower jaw.The Conversation


