Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Court Ruling Keeps Opposition Leader in Custody

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Kem Sokha, the imprisoned former president of the Cambodia National Rescue Party, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, March 3, 2023. © 2023 Heng Sinith/AP Photo (Bangkok) – The Phnom Penh Appeal Court on January 30, 2024, denied the Cambodian political opposition leader Kem Sokha’s request to review the terms of his home detention, Human Rights Watch said today. Sokha, 70, who was sentenced on March 3, 2023, to a 27-year term on a politically motivated treason conviction, must continue to seek the approval of the prosecutor’s office for his defense lawyers to visit him. The ruling…


© Human Rights Watch -
