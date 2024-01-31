Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: New data suggests military still importing fuel for deadly air strikes despite sanctions

By Amnesty International
New evidence suggests Myanmar’s military is using new tactics to import aviation fuel after sanctions were imposed in response to air strikes that have unlawfully killed and injured civilians, Amnesty International said today ahead of the third anniversary of the 2021 coup. Shipping, satellite, trade and customs data analysis by Amnesty shows significant changes to […] The post Myanmar: New data suggests military still importing fuel for deadly air strikes despite sanctions appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


