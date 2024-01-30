Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

USA: Rights experts slam ‘outrageous’ execution of inmate by nitrogen gas suffocation

Experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council unequivocally condemned the recent execution of an American inmate by nitrogen gas inhalation – the first time ever that the method has been used.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How a “turn it off” approach to energy conservation could benefit Canada, and the planet
~ Here are some dos and don’ts to help tackle ableism
~ China wanted to become a football powerhouse to inspire the nation. Instead, its team has been an embarrassment
~ Playing Politics with the Right to Seek Asylum in the US
~ Zimbabwe Opposition Leader Freed After 595 Days Behind Bars
~ Myanmar: Military Abuses Against Civilians Intensify
~ Myanmar demands greater focus urges UN rights chief, three years after coup
~ Iran has so far resisted direct involvement in the Gaza war, but is that changing?
~ Australia’s child workers are vulnerable to injury, harassment and exploitation thanks to weak and inconsistent laws
~ Renewable projects are getting built faster – but there’s even more need for speed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter